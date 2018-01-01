Oyama dippers bring in the new year

The annual polar bear dip in Oyama was a chilly affair

It’s a tradition that starts the year off on a chilly but refreshing note.

The annual polar bear dip took place in Oyama today and hearty souls had plenty of ice to deal with on the shores of Wood Lake before entering the chilly waters.

The polar bear dip is a long-running tradition at the Oyama club and coincides with other dips around the region.

In Peachland and in Kelowna, dippers also gathered to help bring in the new year.

