Overnight closures for paving on DeHart Road in Kelowna

Dehart Road, between Gordon Drive and Swamp Road, is being re-paved from Aug. 8 to 17

Dehart Road, between Gordon Drive and Swamp Road, is being re-paved from Aug. 8 to 17, and motorists can expect delays.

On Aug. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. DeHart will be closed and accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

Also, on Aug. 10, 14 and 15 the road will be down to single-lane alternating traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last two days of paving will occur on Aug. 16 and 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., and DeHart will again be closed, but accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The City of Kelowna’s annual pavement management program this year involves resurfacing approximately 20 kilometres over 14 road segments and intersections.

