A tractor-trailer crashed into the overhead sign. The sign has been taken down is on the side of the highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

  • May. 2, 2019 3:21 p.m.
  • News

A tractor trailer crashed into an overhead traffic information sign on Highway 1 this morning.

The tractor trailer also overturned, causing further damage to a hydro pole.

The incident occurred several hundred metres west of the intersection with Highway 23S and Westside Road. It was first reported on DriveBC at 4:52 a.m. Visibility was clear at time of crash, but conditions were wet.

The posted speed limit was 60 km/h.

The Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Revelstoke RCMP responded to the crash and in a statement from the RCMP, they said it was determined that an east bound tractor trailer with mixed cargo had rolled over “causing extensive damage.”

Black Press staff went to the scene this afternoon and wreckage of the truck was still visible. Road crews were cutting the wreckage into smaller pieces for transport. RCMP said there are no environmental threats.

The overhead sign has been taken down and is now on the side of the highway.

The 50-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration.

It is unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The highway is now open.

 

The accident occured early this morning and closed Highway 1 for an hour. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Highway 1 is now open. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Most Read