Overdose prevention site selected for Okanagan city

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon

Interior Health (IH) will expand its Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon to provide an overdose prevention site.

Following more than a year of debate and community engagement, IH announced Monday, May 11, that its 3306A-32nd Avenue location in Vernon would serve marginalized populations combating addictions.

The expansion of Interior Health’s mental health and substance use services at the downtown location, which is already leased by the health authority, will see a full staff of 16 and two psychiatric specialists serve those in need between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Director of Clinical Operations Colleen McEwan told council Monday, May 11, the hours were determined through the examination of the more than year-long public consultation and review of the epidemiology.

The hours were found by IH to have the least impact on surrounding businesses and neighbours, while still providing for the greatest service.

IH will be providing neighbouring businesses with a direct line to report issues that may arise and as the project will not be run by a third-party contractor, the health authority will be in a better position to respond and mitigate any issues quickly, McEwan said.

Overdose prevention sites provide designated spaces to monitor people who use drugs and ensure that naloxone and other lifesaving first aid is available in the event of an overdose. Unlike supervised consumption (injection) sites, overdose prevention sites do not require an application for exemption from federal drug laws.

The city had 23 overdose deaths in 2017, 24 in 2018 and have already had three in the first three months and a bit of 2019.

This prevention site falls under the public health emergency “umbrella,” McEwan said, and if the province were to lift the emergency declaration of the opioid crisis, IH would re-evaluate this location.

Interior Health said it will hold an open house in the future as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

READ MORE: IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP on-scene at city public works

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesHealthcare and Medicine

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man
Next story
Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

Just Posted

Okanagan flooding risk ‘moderate’

Barring some extreme, record-setting rain, flooding in Okanagan Lake is extremely unlikely this year

Two Kelowna men facing attempted murder charges for allegedly attacking homeless man

Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were taken into police custody on May 8

Detours around Glenrosa-McIver start on May 14

The detours are part of the road improvement project in the area

Kelowna student’s grad petition gains steam

The petition asks for grad ceremonies to be rescheduled instead of moved virtually

Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way

The items were donated to United Way through various channels

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Student wins $100,000 scholarship for electric longboard design

Ethan Lodermeier was one of 100 winners of the Schulich Leadership Scholarship

COVID-19 parks Okanagan car show

The 26th annual Vintage Car Club of Canada North Okanagan chapter’s Father’s Day show in Vernon is off

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Horoscopes for the week of May 11

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Overdose prevention site selected for Okanagan city

Interior Health reveals expansion of Downtown Primary Care Centre in Vernon

Kamloops teen recovering after near-drowning

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on May 8 in the North Thompson River

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Most Read