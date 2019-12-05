Overdose deaths down nearly 50 per cent in Kelowna in past year

In 2019, there were 27 illicit overdose deaths in Kelowna, down from 2018’s 55

Participants of the Okanagan Nation Purple Ribbon Campaign march over the William R. Bennett Bridge from Westbank to Kelowna’s City Park on Aug. 28, 2019, in support of International Overdose Awareness Day. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

The BC Coroners Service has released the overdose numbers from across the province up until Oct. 31 2019.

In the Okanagan, Kelowna had the highest amount of illicit drug overdoses at 27 for the year of 2019, but that number has drastically decreased over the past two years and is down nearly 50 per cent from 2018’s total of 55 deaths.

Overdoses throughout the province in the past year have dropped from 1, 542 to 823.

READ MORE: Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

The overdose report details that there were 69 deaths in B.C. in October of 2019. It’s a 42 per cent decrease from October 2018 but a 21 per cent increase in September of this year.

In the Okanagan, Penticton had 17 overdose deaths in 2019 and Vernon recorded 12.

According to the report, no deaths were reported in the year at supervised consumption or overdose sites.

Of the 823 deaths in 2019, 193 were female and 630 were men with the largest of the deaths in the 30-39 age group (227).

For Kelowna, the number of deaths has been steadily decreasing since the overdose crisis in 2017 when Kelowna recorded 73 deaths.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.