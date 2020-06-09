The Wood family is currently in Vancouver to support Ainsley as she recovers from surgery. (GoFundMe)

Over $70,000 raised for Kelowna girl who fell out of a tree

Ainsley Wood sustained a major spinal injury when she fell off a tree while playing

A Kelowna girl’s family will be able to pay for the medical help she needs, thanks to the community’s generosity.

In just three days, over $70,000 poured in to help Ainsley Wood after she fell out of a tree while playing. Family friends jumped in to set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her medical expenses.

Organizer Chris Pinkerton said the Wood family had to go down to Vancouver for Ainsley’s surgery, spending months there for her rehabilitation treatment.

Ainsley’s parents Sarah and Gavin said in a statement the fall severely damaged her spinal cord.

“The truth is, we don’t know her prognosis. We know right now that she has use of her shoulders and biceps and displaying minor movements in her wrist,” they wrote.

“Our hopes are she can regain more movement over the coming weeks and months. Miracles happen every day here. Ainsley is young, strong, determined and this allows us to hope for further possibilities.”

They added she still is struggling with a fever but has the support of a team of trauma, ICU and spinal specialists.

The family said they anticipate being at the Vancouver General Hospital for about six to eight weeks as Ainsley recovers.

“Your emotional and financial support is allowing us to be with Ainsley through this journey and begin to prepare for how our new normal will look once we return home. Thanks everyone for your love and support.”

The fundraiser is still open. If you wish to donate or to see more updates on Ainsley's progress, visit this link.

