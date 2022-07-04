Over 3,000 cyclists and major road closures for Okanagan Granfondo

The race rolls through Penticton July 10 and kicks off a month of endurance races

Three thousand cyclists, plus supporters and other spectators, will be arriving in Penticton this week for the sold-out Okanagan Granfondo mass cycling event Sunday, July 10. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution throughout the week, exercise patience, and watch for additional cyclists and pedestrian traffic.

Anticipate numerous road closures throughout Penticton and outlying areas from Saturday, July 9 from 5 a.m. to Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m. On Saturday morning, please be aware that parking will not be available along Lakeshore Drive for the Piccolo Fondo (kids’ race), from 9-11 a.m. starting at Rotary Park.

The Granfondo race is Sunday, July 10, starting at 6:30 a.m. near Lakeshore Drive and Gyro Park. The early start time is intended to minimize traffic disruptions. Cyclists will work their way through downtown Penticton along Main St., Riverside Dr., Martin St., Westminster Ave., South Main St. as well as other local streets.

Along with those who live in Penticton, Summerland and Oliver, residents of Okanagan Falls and Kaleden could expect to see the thousands of riders in-person all morning long with riders choosing four distances, ranging from 48 kilometres to 153 kilometres.

Large sections of Penticton’s Main Street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 10, according to event organizers, with Lakeshore Drive between Highway 97 and Peach Orchard Road in Summerland set to also be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Commuters on Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, between the Channel Parkway and Kinney Avenue, will also experience some delays.

The Okanagan Granfondo launches a busy month of endurance sports events, followed by the Peach Classic Triathlon (July 17), Ultraman Canada (July 22-24) and Ultra 520K Canada (July 30-Aug. 1).

This high-profile Granfondo race attracts visitors from all over the world, wrapping up with festivities at Gyro Park on Sunday, which will include a family fun zone, beverage garden and BBQ. This will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents are invited to register their kids (up to age 12) for the free Piccolo Fondo race Saturday morning, which will be held along Lakeshore Drive.

Also, the event is seeking volunteers for various shifts throughout the week. It’s an opportunity to get front-row seats to the action and to support our community. All information is on their website at www.okanagangranfondo.com.

