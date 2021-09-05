More than 300 people attended a rally in Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 5 to hear People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier speak about the party’s platform. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Over 300 people attend People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier rally in Kelowna

Bernier says his party will represent ‘true Canadian values’

More than 300 people attended a rally in Kelowna on Sunday, Sept. 5 to hear People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier speak about the party’s platform.

Many people were holding signs with anti-vaccine passport messaging, and dozens in the crowd lined up to take a picture with the leader.

“It’s time that Parliament represents Canadian values and ideas,” said Bernier.

PPC candidates Brian Rogers and Kathryn McDonald were also present at the event. McDonald, the PPC candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola, said the PPC represented “true conservative values” at the rally.

“I’m willing to devote my life to protect the interests and values of Canada,” said McDonald. “The globalists want to rule and control the way we live our lives. We cannot let that happen.”

The rally was also attended by a PPC candidate from a riding in the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Lake Country

Election 2021

