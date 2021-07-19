Over 230 without power from large new fire that erupted north of Osoyoos Lake

Around 230 homes are without power or internet due to the very large fire has erupted on Inkameep Road north of Osoyoos Lake Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the Oliver Fire Dept. took to Facebook saying they are “currently responding to a large fire on Inkameep Road. We are asking people to stay clear of the area. Further updates to come.”

There has been reports that homes are threatened and there has been evacuations but there is nothing to confirm that at the moment.

There are horses and cows in the area around the fire.

Several people have been posting pictures from social media showing a huge plume of smoke, saying the fire is northeast of the Cottages.

The BC Wildfire dashboard is calling it the Black Sage Road fire and it is listed as 0.1 hectares in size.

The fire is near Radio Tower Road and more towards Osoyoos.

Some media reporters is that air tankers have already arrived as have helicopters.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as information becomes available.

