Power went out for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (Fortis BC)

Power went out for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (Fortis BC)

UPDATE: Power restored for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

The outage was required to safely remove a tree from power lines

Update 3 p.m.

Power was quickly restored by Fortis BC crews.

In an email to Capital News, Fortis’ spokesperson wrote that the outage was necessary to safely remove a tree from power lines in West Rutland.

Fortis is reminding customers to always be prepared in case of an outage by having an emergency kit ready with things like flashlights, a battery powered radio, and fresh water.

Original 1:45 p.m.

A handful of Kelowna residents are going to find themselves stuck in the cold this afternoon.

Fortis BC is reporting a power outage south of Highway 97 and east of Dilworth Dr.

The outage happened around 1:30 p.m. and is impacting 1,040 customers.

The cause isn’t known at this time.

No word on when power will be restored.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FortisBCKelownapower outages

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

Just Posted

Roads in West Kelowna are cleared and sanded based on priority. (Black Press file photo)
City of West Kelowna asking public to help snow crews clear the way

A semi-truck causes road closures after hitting power lines in Lake Country. (Facebook/Dawn Loop Christianson)
Semi strikes power lines in Lake Country

Traffic back-up from a crash on highway 97 in Lake Country. (Facebook/Jo-Anne Jacobsen)
Multi-car pile-up on Highway 97 near Gatzke Rd in Lake Country

Power went out for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (Fortis BC)
UPDATE: Power restored for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image