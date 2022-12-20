UPDATE: Power restored for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

Update 3 p.m.
Power was quickly restored by Fortis BC crews.
In an email to Capital News, Fortis’ spokesperson wrote that the outage was necessary to safely remove a tree from power lines in West Rutland.
Fortis is reminding customers to always be prepared in case of an outage by having an emergency kit ready with things like flashlights, a battery powered radio, and fresh water.
Original 1:45 p.m.
A handful of Kelowna residents are going to find themselves stuck in the cold this afternoon.
Fortis BC is reporting a power outage south of Highway 97 and east of Dilworth Dr.
Power is out at #kelowna Costco. https://t.co/IVS3I6ryFd
— 🇨🇦 Barb aka Kelownagurl 🇺🇦🌈😷💉 (@kelownagurl) December 20, 2022
The outage happened around 1:30 p.m. and is impacting 1,040 customers.
The cause isn’t known at this time.
No word on when power will be restored.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on