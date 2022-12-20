UPDATE: Power restored for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna

The outage was required to safely remove a tree from power lines

Power went out for over 1,000 Fortis BC customers at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. (Fortis BC)

Update 3 p.m.

Power was quickly restored by Fortis BC crews.

In an email to Capital News, Fortis’ spokesperson wrote that the outage was necessary to safely remove a tree from power lines in West Rutland.

Fortis is reminding customers to always be prepared in case of an outage by having an emergency kit ready with things like flashlights, a battery powered radio, and fresh water.

Original 1:45 p.m.

A handful of Kelowna residents are going to find themselves stuck in the cold this afternoon.

Fortis BC is reporting a power outage south of Highway 97 and east of Dilworth Dr.

The outage happened around 1:30 p.m. and is impacting 1,040 customers.

The cause isn’t known at this time.

No word on when power will be restored.

