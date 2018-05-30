Outdoor equipment store donates $45,000 to rail trail project

MEC says donation is in line with its goal of getting people outside to enjoy nature

Vernon residents Dianne and Keith Hustler enjoy a walk on a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail McCarthy Road in Lake Country. —Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

Mountain Equipment Co-op has donated $45,000 towards the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

With less than $150,000 left to reach the $7.8 million fundraising goal for the rail trail project, MEC says hopes the contribution will help push the trail’s completion on step closer to reality.

It’s predicted the Okanagan Rail Trail will see 600,000 people use the former rail right of way annually in the next five years, while acting as a bridge between Kalamalka and Wood Lakes, and connecting the Central and North Okanagan as well as Kelowna, Lake Country, the Central and North Okanagan regional districts and Coldstream just south of Vernon.

The trail is expected to be one of the most active recreational corridors in the country and will connect communities, allow people to explore recreational and cultural points of interest along the trail, provide access to over 22 parks that are within 500 metres of the trail and connect people with nature.

The donation is in line with MEC’s mission of enabling and inspiring everyone to get outside, enjoy the outdoors and get active, says the company, which has an store in Kelowna.

