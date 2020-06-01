Outbuilding in West Kelowna Estates neighborhood burns down

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. on June 1

The City of West Kelowna revealed the new fire engine for station 34 in Glenrosa on March 10. (Photo: Graham O’leary/Facebook)

An outbuilding in the West Kelowna Estates neighborhood went up in flames early this morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on June 1, West Kelowna fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the estates neighborhood. Fire crews quickly located an outbuilding fully engulfed in flames, which was beginning to spread.

Acting quickly, fire crews were able to contain the fire, knocking it down before it spread to a nearby home.

Crews from Lakeview Heights, Rose Valley and Westbank stations responded. Twelve firefighters onboard three fire engines along with a Chief Officer and Fire Investigators also attended the scene.

Damage was contained to a single outbuilding which was a complete loss. There were no injuries.

A cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, although the incident is currently under investigation.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue reminds the public to review the FireSmart principles available from firesmart.ca.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vehicle crashes through carport in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Temperatures to hover around 20 C in Kelowna this week

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter