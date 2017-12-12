Outbreak at Okanagan hospital

An outbreak has been listed at an Okanagan hospital.

Interior Health reported an outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Monday. It is listed as a gastrointestinal illness in the inpatient psychiatry unit.

Gastrointestinal illness (GI) is generally caused by viruses and bacteria, and occasionally from the toxins created by bacteria.

GI is spread from person to person through stool or vomit of infected people. People can become infected by eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces and then placing their hands in their mouth. These micro organisms can live on surfaces (such as countertops, doorknobs and toilet seats), so can easily be spread when a person touches something contaminated.

“Remember to wash your hands frequently,” Interior Health urges.

Gastrointestinal illness can cause a variety of symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, muscle aches, headache, weakness, low grade fever or a combination of these symptoms.

For more information visit https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/CommunicableDiseaseControl/Pages/default.aspx



