Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

BC Wildfire is on scene of the blaze

UPDATE: 4:54 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to a 2 hectare fire 10 km north of Keremeos and west of Highway 3A.

The blaze is reported to be out-of-control.

There are seven personnel along with air tankers on scene. The fire is located in steep terrain on a hillside above Keremeos.

According to the BC Wildfire Centre the blaze was started by lightning as there are storm cells forecast in the region. More lightning caused fires are anticipated for the area Tuesday evening and overnight.

———

Residents near the U.S. border are reporting smoke in the hills north of Keremeos.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is aware of smoke in the area.

Residents first took to social media to report the smoke just before 4 p.m, Tuesday.

The plume of smoke is apparently increasing in size.

More to come.

READ MORE: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

READ MORE: Kelowna man presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

Just Posted

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

Water quality advisoty issued for Rose Valley residences, Mar Jok Elementary

The City of West Kelowna sent the notice Tuesday afternoon

Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

No major injuries in Lake Country incident

UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

The Heat downed the UBC Thunderbirds for the first time last weekend

Pancakes vs. cancer: Kelowna restaurant hosts charity breakfast for sick child

Kacey Gulbransen, 2, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

Vernon and Penticton ski resorts team up to share the ultimate winter experience

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

BC Wildfire is on scene of the blaze

Summerland organization to sponsor refugee family from Namibia

Family of six with be fifth refugee family to come to Summerland since 2015

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

South Okanagan pharmacist denies wrongdoing in overdose death of employee

Sunrise Pharmacy owner still under interim order from the College of Pharmacists of B.C.

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Most Read