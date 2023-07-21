Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

Smoke from the Ross Moore Lake wildfire on July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)

‘Out of control’ wildfire near Kamloops now 90 hectares

The blaze sparked shortly before 2p.m. on July 21

A wildfire that started south of Kamloops earlier today has now grown to 90 hectares.

The Ross Moore Lake blaze is located approximately 25 km south of Kamloops. Smoke from the fire is visible from the city.

The wildfire is currently considered out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze started shortly before 2p.m. on July 21, and is suspected to be caused by lightning.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

Airtankers and a helicopter are currently working to suppress the wildfire.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bcwildfireBreaking NewsKamloops

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

Just Posted

(Valhalla Helicopters/Facebook)
Fundraiser started for helicopter pilot killed in Alberta wildfire crash

(Tracey Atherfold/Submitted)
Man arrested after community comes together to stop Kelowna bush blaze

Brendan Kyle Latimer. (RCMP/Submitted)
Repeat violent offender wanted in Kelowna

The fire is about 46 km away from Peachland. (BC Wildfire)
Wildfire burns off Highway 97C