Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Federal lawyers will be in court on Monday to argue the government’s appeal of a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to First Nations children and their families.

The tribunal’s September ruling came shortly before the start of the federal election campaign.

It ordered the federal government to pay $40,000 for every First Nations child who was inappropriately taken away from their parents after 2006.

The Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and their parents could be eligible for total compensation that could exceed $2 billion.

The government has said it planned to appeal the damage award because the timing of the election campaign made it impossible to organize compensation by a Dec. 10 deadline.

On Monday, Justice Department lawyers will ask the Federal Court for a stay of execution of the tribunal’s order during the first of two days of hearings set aside for the case.

ALSO READ: B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spaces Innovation and You Are Collective collaborate for mental health awareness night

Just Posted

Spaces Innovation and You Are Collective collaborate for mental health awareness night

The open mic event is free and will take place Nov. 28 at Spaces, Kelowna Innovation Centre

Rockets defeat Americans, extend win streak to four

Leif Mattson had two goals in the Rockets 2-1 victory

2021 Tim Hortons Brier to put Kelowna front and center of curling world

Kelowna Curling Club general manager said the Brier will showcase Kelowna on the national stage

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Spain wins Davis Cup; Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil held out of singles play

Pospisil, 3-1 in singles heading into Sunday’s final, replaced by Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Residents rescued from under-construction home

The Penticton Fire Department used their ladder truck to rescue the homeowners from the roof.

Firefighters douse burning car after collision in Salmon Arm

Icy conditions were apparent on streets surrounding the scene of the accident.

EDITORIAL: Uncomfortable questions about religion, spirituality and culture

A court case on Vancouver Island has centred on an Indigenous smudging ceremony

Nine candidates enrolled in Summerland Blossom Pageant

First public appearance of royalty candidates will be during Festival of Lights

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

Most Read