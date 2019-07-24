Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

An osprey pair returned home to FortisBC’s nesting platform in Kelowna to start their family.

Fortis has live footage available for public viewing of the birds incubating their eggs and raising their young rolling until September.

The birds often mate for life, FortisBC said.

“Established pairs tend to return to previous nest sites. On average, two to four eggs can be laid, while incubation can take up to 40 days.”

READ MORE: Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

The FortisBC Ospery Management Program helps keep the birds safe because they tend to build their nest on live power poles, which causes problems for the birds and customer’s equipment.

“Debris from a nest can fall on power lines, cause power outages, or cause fires that can injure or kill ospreys. Such fires can also endanger people and damage FortisBC equipment,” FortisBC said.

READ MORE: Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

If an osprey manages to build a nest on a live power pole, FortisBCwill transport the nest to a pole equipped with a nesting platform.

More than 70 nesting platform poles have been installed throughout FortisBC’s service areas.

Earlier this week, an Osoyoos live stream of an osprey family saw the death of the second of two osprey chicks in a nest that had been live streaming on the Town of Osoyoos website.

There is speculation that the baby bird fell from the nest.

