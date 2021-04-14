desert hills estate winery grapes

Osoyoos winery back in business after clean bill of health

Desert Hills chose to temporarily close after a close contact tested positive for COVID

An Osoyoos winery is back in business after choosing to shut down for a week following a positive COVID-19 case.

The staff at Desert Hills Estate Winery have all tested negative, said a post on the Desert Hills Facebook page.

They are now open for tastings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Desert Hills closed down after a close contact to the winery tested positive for COVID-19. The staff self-isolated for a week and also got tested.

“Fortunately, we have all tested negative. Our tasting room and winery has also had a deep cleaning, and we’re ready to safely welcome our staff and guests back,” their Facebook page reads.

“Thank you again for your patience and kind understanding, we greatly appreciate the continuous support from our community during this tough time.”

It was April 2 that the Osoyoos winery closed down for more than a week.

The Station Public House closed for a few days due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to an Instagram post made by the restaurant/pub Sunday, April 4. At that time, all restaurants were only doing outdoor dining and take out.

READ ALSO: Penticton pub temporarily closes for COVID exposure

READ MORE: Indoor dining ban extended to May

