Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

NEW MUSEUM The Osoyoos Museum will have a new home. The building, in downtown Osoyoos, will be renovated at an estimated cost of $2.5 million. (Image submitted)

A new museum is in the works for Osoyoos, with work on the building to begin next year.

The new location, at 8702 Main St., Osoyoos, belongs to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

It was purchased as the new home for the museum following a public referendum in 2011. The purchase price was $1.26 million.

The existing tenant had the building lease extended twice. The lease will now expire on Dec. 31 and after that time, the Osoyoos Museum plans to convert the space into a museum building.

The cost of the work is estimated at $2.5 million.

Mat Hassen, president of Osoyoos Museum Society, said around $1 million of this amount has been raised at present.

He hopes to have the museum open in June, 2020.

Museum director Kara Burton said the new facility “will tell the story of the community in a more compact facility than we have right now.”

She said the new museum will feature information and artifacts about the land, people and industry in Osoyoos.

At present, the Osoyoos Museum is operating out of an aging facility that was once a curling rink.

