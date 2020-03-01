Osoyoos Fire Department put out a structure fire yesterday, that consumed the home of a local man. (Contributed - Osoyoos Fire Department)

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

  Mar. 1, 2020
An Osoyoos man lost his home in a fire on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The department responded to a call of a home on fire on 100th Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, where they found the flames had already engulfed the structure.

“The structure is a total loss,” said Osoyoos fire chief Dave McMahon. “Without a shadow of a doubt of this poor guy has lost everything he had. These situations definitely sadden me, when people lost everything.”

Thirteen firefighters were on scene to put the fire out and to keep it from spreading, a task made both more important and more difficult due to the windy conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at the moment is not believed to be suspicious.

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

