Osoyoos child sex offender in court

Shawn Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child porn

A registered child sex offender from Osoyoos was back in Penticton Provincial Court this week accused of looking at child pornography.

Osoyoos resident Shawn Barry Titus, 37, is charged with possession of child pornography. A charge of breaching his probation order was stayed.

On May 19, RCMP started an investigation after receiving a report that an internet account from Osoyoos was accessing child pornography.

Over the next few days, officers worked to identify the account user and on May 21 executed a search warrant at a local motel, where Titus was allegedly found residing.

READ MORE: Sex offender arrested for child porn

He was given bail on June 11.

Titus will next appear in court on Dec. 16 to elect a trial by jury or trial by judge alone.

In 2018, Titus was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy from Osoyoos. The court learned that he met the boy at a local recreation centre in 2016.

While out on bail awaiting his trial, Titus was put back in jail for breaching his bail conditions which included talking inappropriately with underage girls at the Osoyoos recreational pool and drinking at a Penticton park.

He is on the sex offender registry for 20 years and is banned from being around places where children are for 10 years.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.