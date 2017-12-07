Oscars org adopts code of conduct after Weinstein expulsion

Hollywood producer has faced numerous sex assault and harassment allegation

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science announced Wednesday that it has adopted its first code of conduct for its 8,427 members.

Film academy chief executive Dawn Hudson introduced the new rules to members in an email. In October, the academy broke with tradition and made Harvey Weinstein just the second person ever expelled from the Oscars’ governing body.

READ: Hollywood reacts to Weinstein harassment claims

READ: ‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

The new code of conduct stipulates that the academy is no place for “people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency.”

The academy’s board may now suspend or expel those who violate the code of conduct or who “compromise the integrity” of the academy.

The standards of conduct were drafted by a task force launched by the academy in October. It was formed after Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment and abuse. Weinstein, who won an Academy Award for “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Hudson told members that more details on the process by which offending members will be judged will be announced later.

Previous story
Male in custody for stabbing incident in Kamloops
Next story
As pot becomes legal, parallels drawn to the waning days of alcohol prohibition

Just Posted

Flag person struck by car dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Transit recommendations presented to Lake Country council

The proposed plan listed recommendations for service in the district

Fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Gable Beach and the Okanagan Rail Trail

The purchase of the rail trail is leading Lake Country to look for land to sell and pay back Kelowna

Peachland association holding rally against tall building

Recently, the Friends of Beach Avenue Association filed a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C.

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Column: Mom’s most-hated question

“What would you like for dinner?” My generation of parents is the… Continue reading

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

B.C. byelection a test of Trudeau’s popularity, Scheer’s rookie leadership

Liberals and Conservatives battle it out for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Yukon the dog safely home after two weeks lost on the Alaska Highway

Trucker returns lost dog back to his home in North Pole, AK

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

Most Read