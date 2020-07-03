Orphaned Okanagan beavers admitted to rehab centre

The two beavers are in the care of the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre

Both Alder and Willow are now in the care of the BC Wildlife Park. (British Columbia Wildlife Park Instagram photo)

The tale of two beavers found alone in busy Okanagan neighbourhoods has a happy ending, as they are now safe in the care of the BC Wildlife Park.

The fuzzy creatures were discovered in separate locations, but both are very young and thought to be orphaned.

Alder was found walking down a residential road in Vernon about five weeks ago, while Willow arrived from the Kelowna area after she was discovered alone under a bridge about three weeks ago.

Both were admitted to the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre, in Kamloops. The centre is a specialized hospital and rehabilitation facility dedicated to providing veterinary services for the resident animals of the BC Wildlife Park.

The rehabilitation team isn’t sure what happened to these beavers for them to become orphaned, but it is thought that high waters could have separated them from the rest of their family.

“Both beavers still required around the clock care and bottle feeding. Alder is growing well and is now eating solid foods on his own. Whereas Willow still requires a bit of encouragement with eating solid foods,” read a statement from the BC Wildlife Park.

Alder and Willow are to remain in the care of the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre until they are fully rehabilitated and eligible for release.

“Rehabilitating beavers takes a copious amount of time, dedication, and resources. It takes two years until they are mature enough to released back into the wild,” stated the BC Wildlife Park.

Now the facilities team at the park will work to repurpose an existing structure into a suitable beaver pool. Alder and Willow will be moved once they get bigger and stronger.

“The pair has a long road ahead of them, and we will be sure to share more of their journey as they progress,” said the BC Wildlife Park.

