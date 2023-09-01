An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

BC Conservation Officer Service says bear’s sibling was put down due to severe injuries

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area.

BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase last week. The area has been heavily impacted by wildfires.

BCCOS said its officers worked with the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation to monitor the bear’s movements, as well as any other bear activity in the area.

“Unfortunately, a sibling of the cub was put down due to its severe injuries from the fire. There was no sighting of a sow, which is also believed to have perished in the fire.”

The cub was captured and transferred to Northern Lights Wildlife Society, a rehabilitation facility in Smithers.

It had burns on its paws, but is expected to make a full recovery.

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

An orphaned black bear cub is recovering after being injured in wildfires in the Shuswap area. BC Conservation Officer Service said the bear was first spotted in the Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw First Nation community near Chase. (BCCOS)

Wildlife organizations have been reminding residents impacted by wildfires to be bear aware. In some fire-impacted communities, bears have been out in search of food from abandoned homes.

READ MORE: Food disposal underway in North Shuswap

READ MORE: WildSafe BC Columbia Shuswap branch shares bear aware tips

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bears

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mountie to pay fine for Okanagan Falls crash that sent 2 to hospital
Next story
Scavenging bears force 160 B.C. firefighters to pack up camp

Just Posted

The project includes 15 two and three-bedroom units, 16 one-bedroom units, and nine studio apartments. (Photo contributed)
5 storey apartment building proposed for Rutland

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to blaze on into the Labour Day long weekend with fire activity most active at the south end of the blaze. (BC Wildfire Services)
South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active, structure protection crews in Glenrosa

After being postponed due to the wildfires, 2023 Denim on the Diamond has been rescheduled and will take place at City Park. (Denim on the Diamond/Facebook)
Rescheduled Denim on the Diamond to donate to Central Okanagan wildfire relief

The Glenmore landfill was closed Aug. 18 as the Walroy Lake widlfire burned through the area. It reopened Aug. 28. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Glenmore landfill in Kelowna back to normal operations