Kelowna-area organ donation recipients (in black t-shirts) thank Intensive Care Unit nurses at Kelowna General Hospital for the work they do, during the annual Operation Popcorn event KGH Tuesday.—Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Kelowna-area organ transplant recipients thanked staff at Kelowna General Hospital Wednesday during their annual Operation Popcorn event.

Each year, for the last 26 years, the organ recipients and the B.C. Transplant Society get together to thank the doctors, nurses and staff in a number of departments at KGH with large cans of popcorn for the work they do in helping locate and retrieving organs used to help save recipients lives and for the post-transplant care they provide.

“It means so much,” said Matt Scaife, who has participated in Operation Popcorn for the last 16 years. “It’s hard to put into words.”

But he said the liver he received in 2000 enabled him to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding and see the birth of his two grandchildren.

Larry Zutz, who received a liver in 2015 called the staff at the hospital, particularly those in the ambulatory care department, his heroes, noting he has had to visit the hospital more than 160 times since his transplant, both as part of his after-care and also because of a serious fall when he was learning to walk again after the transplant. He sustained major injuries in the fall.

On Tuesday, presentations were made to representatives of the intensive care unit, the coronary care units, the operating rooms, and the emergency department at KGH. Popcorn also gets delivered to the coroner’s office.

Zutz said he, like many transplant recipients encourage people to become organ donors and said he would like to see donations become the default and the option to opt out available on request rather than the other way around as it currently is in British Columbia. He said that is the case in 24 European countries.

In B.C. in 2016, 651 British Columbians were on the waiting list for organ donations and 21 died while waiting. A total of 423 transplants were performed. Ninety-five per cent of British Columbians say they support organ donation, but only 20 per cent, just over 1 million people, have registered to be organ donors. For more information about organ donation contact transplant.bc.ca

Tuesday’s event at KGH was one of 29 similar events held across B.C. and the Yukon on the day.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Christmas plea for information on missing Shuswap woman
Next story
Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Just Posted

GoFundMe started for Lake Country couple who lost home in fire

On Nov. 30, Shianne Etzerza and Felipe Burtch lost their Oyama home in a fire

Families of couple missing in Edmonton-bound plane begin online fundraiser

Hoping to raise money to keep search going for Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron

Rockets trio named to junior selection camp

Hockey Canada invites Kelowna’s Dube, Foote and Lind to last step of evaluation process

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Proposed subdivision setback in Lake Country

A variance permit was denied during a council meeting Tuesday night

VIDEO: Best photos of the Supermoon 2017

At its closest, the Frost Moon was about 363,300 km away from the Earth

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Christmas plea for information on missing Shuswap woman

Nicole Bell’s parents only want one thing for Christmas and they’re hoping the public can help

Canadians urged to exercise caution in Middle East ahead of protests

Protests are in reaction to Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Brett Kelly from The Gentlemen’s Shop and Shave Parlour a top-10 finalist in national online vote

B.C. VIEWS: Untold stories of B.C. salmon farms

Indigenous people defend their jobs against constant protests

B.C. family reunited with long lost photos thanks to Facebook

Two hours and four degrees of separation later, strangers reunited with priceless images

Most Read