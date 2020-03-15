Orchard Park Mall to cut back hours due to COVID-19 concerns

The new hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Kelowna’s Orchard Park shopping mall is reducing its hours of operation to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our guests, employees, tenants and contractors is of utmost importance to Orchard Park & Primaris,” reads a statement issued by Orchard Park administration.

“In addition to the elevated cleaning program already in place, we will be instituting modified operating hours to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID -19.”

Starting on Monday, Mar. 16, the hours of operation for the mall will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition, the statement said that anchor tenant hours may vary and should be contacted directly for their current operating hours.

