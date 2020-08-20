Mac Saini was just 16 months old when he died in an unlicensed B.C. daycare. (Submitted)

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

The operator of an unlicensed Vancouver daycare where a 16-month-old boy died in 2017 has been charged with fraud and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Macallan Saini, or “Baby Mac,” as he was known, died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver. Vancouver police said the boy was found dead in a playpen.

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life.

Saad has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal Justicetoddler death

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

Just Posted

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

UPDATE: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Two small wildfires spotted west of Graystokes

Seven personnel are currently working in the area, assisted by one helicopter

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Man wanted by police has links to Armstrong and lengthy court record

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Most Read