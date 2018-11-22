Opening day at Big White

Skiers in the Okanagan rejoice as Big White opens for the season

If your co-worker didn’t show up today or your classmate said they were sick, there might be a good chance they are up at Big White.

Today marks opening day at Kelowna’s closest ski hill, with a 66 cm base and 2 cm of fresh snow.

There are seven runs open and three lifts, for opening day.

Skiers can celebrate at the bottom of the Ridge Rocket Express with a party, which includes Loose and Lucy Moose, hot chocolate and give-aways.

For those that don’t have their ski pass yes, lifts tickets are available at 50 per cent off starting Nov. 22.

If you didn’t make it to the hill today the good news is Environment Canada is forecasting snow for higher elevations. A frontal system will cross the southern B.C. interior, followed by a southwest flow that is expected to deliver 20 to 30 cm of snow over the Coquihalla Highway overnight.

