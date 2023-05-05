The Pines and Ponderosa development has been trying to get off the ground for more than 10 years. (District of Peachland)

Open House for Pines and Ponderosa development in Peachland

The open house is Saturday, May 6 at the Peachland Community Centre from 1 to 4 p.m.

The District of Peachland is hosting an open house on the Pines at Ponderosa development on May 6.

The project has been trying to get off the ground for more than 10 years.

Over the past two years, staff has been working with one owner, Romspen, to develop a revised phasing strategy to build approximately 445 housing units and a nine-hole “high caliber” golf course.

In April, Peachland council was supposed to consider first and second readings for Official Community Plan amendments and rezoning bylaws.

However, after staff noted it had received correspondence opposed to the development, council only gave the project first reading.

The open house takes place Saturday (May 6) at the Peachland Community Centre from 1 to 4 p.m.

District staff will be available to answer questions.

