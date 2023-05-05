Open House for Pines and Ponderosa development in Peachland

The open house is Saturday, May 6 at the Peachland Community Centre from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Pines and Ponderosa development has been trying to get off the ground for more than 10 years. (District of Peachland)

The District of Peachland is hosting an open house on the Pines at Ponderosa development on May 6.

The project has been trying to get off the ground for more than 10 years.

Over the past two years, staff has been working with one owner, Romspen, to develop a revised phasing strategy to build approximately 445 housing units and a nine-hole “high caliber” golf course.

In April, Peachland council was supposed to consider first and second readings for Official Community Plan amendments and rezoning bylaws.

However, after staff noted it had received correspondence opposed to the development, council only gave the project first reading.

District staff will be available to answer questions.

