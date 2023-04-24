Open burning in Central Okanagan over as of April 30

Until April 30, 2023, when conditions allow, all eligible property owners, farmers, and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors. (Photo/RDCO)

Open burning season in the Central Okanagan ends on Sunday, April 30.

Until then, when conditions allow, all eligible property owners, farmers, and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdiction may burn specific wood debris outdoors.

Property owners must use best burning practices and call the toll-free outdoor burning hotline (1-855-262-2876) before lighting any fire to ensure that open burning is allowed.

A link to outdoor burning information is available each morning after 8 a.m. on the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO) website.

When open burning is allowed, the Central Okanagan Air Quality program recommends that debris piles be ignited after 10 a.m., when proper venting conditions are more likely.

Permit holders are required to continually supervise any burning piles and have the proper fire extinguishing equipment and tools on hand to prevent any fire from spreading.

Residents can report illegal burning on a non-burning day by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Center at 250-469-8577.

Central Okanagan residents are reminded to check with their local fire jurisdiction for regulations and restrictions regarding campfires, chimineas, and other outdoor wood-burning devices.

Campfires, fire pits, and outdoor burning appliances are not allowed at any time within the City of Kelowna.

