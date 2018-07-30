Conor D’Monte is wanted in connection with Kevin Leclair’s murder and a wanted poster cautions people how to act if they see him. (CFSEU provided)

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

Police have charged 37-year-old Kreshnik Ismailaj of Whitby, Ont., in the 2009 murder of gang member Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping mall parking lot.

He’s been charged with one count of first-degree murder. CFSEU-BC investigators travelled to Ontario where Ismailaj was arrested on July 27 without incident. CFSEU was assisted by local police and Ismailaj has been transported to the Lower Mainland where he remains in custody.

“This investigation, and all those investigations connected to it and the gang conflict in the late 2000s, has involved hundreds of officers from dozens of police agencies and units. The officers and support staff have remained determined and committed over the years to ensuring that justice is obtained for the many victims,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, CFSEU-BC Advisory NCO. “Time does not dampen our resolve, and we are confident that we will eventually find and arrest the last remaining suspect in Kevin LeClair’s murder, no matter where he might be hiding.”

Ismailaj had recently moved from B.C. to Ontario and has no criminal record.

The investigation into LeClair’s murder remains active. Authorities are still looking to apprehend Conor D’Monte for murder in this case. Police believe he left Canada in 2011 to escape arrest and remains on the run.

CFSEU-BC and IHIT are once again making a plea for anyone with information on the whereabouts of D’Monte to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder this summer in the death of LeClair, a member of the Red Scorpios gang. Vallee’s sentencing is in October.

Five people were murdered in and around Langley in 2009, beginning with the assassination of Kevin LeClair, a 26-year-old Surrey man gunned down outside the IGA in Walnut Grove in mid-afternoon on Feb. 6, while terrified shoppers ran for cover.

Previous stories:

• Guilty verdict in Langley gangland slaying

• Killers in Langley hit paid $50,000, court hears

• Undercover evidence inadmissable

• Two suspects linked to Langley murder arrested

 

Jamie Bacon and Kevin LeClair in an undated photo

Previous story
Three youth in police custody for Rutland fire
Next story
Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Just Posted

UPDATE: People trapped inside burning vehicle on Coquihalla

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

‘Great progress’ on sections of Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire

Boaters are creating issues for BC Wildfire crews.

New budget approved for Downtown Kelowna Association

Homeless issue on Leon Avenue remains ongoing concern

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Valley Vibes showcases Okanagan street-wear designer

JB Gear’s latest night of hip-hop and fashion is a night not to miss

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

Fire near Naramata now classified as ‘held’

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

B.C. woman who was caught in mudslide now suing for negligence

Lawsuit claims road maintenance a factor when car plunged 20 metres into sinkhole near Nanaimo

BC Wildfire Service making progress on Okanagan wildfires

Goode’s Creek wildfire continues to grow

Blue Jays trade suspended Osuna to Houston in closer swap

Roberto Osuna is currently serving a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Enderby anti-racism walk deemed a success by organizer

Tim Edwards organized the walk at the Splatsin Community Centre after seeing a racist sign near the Starlight Drive-In

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Most Read