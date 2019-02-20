Ontario man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter dies in hospital, police say

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man accused of killing his daughter on her 11th birthday died in hospital on Wednesday evening, police said, noting that their investigation into the girl’s death is not over.

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound since shortly after his arrest.

His daughter, Riya Rajkumar, became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night after her father allegedly indicated to her mother that he planned to hurt both the child and himself.

Shortly after the alert was sent out, Peel regional police knocked down the door to her father’s home in Brampton, Ont., and found Riya’s body.

Officers have not released her cause of death, and note that the homicide unit will continue its investigation.

READ MORE: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

WATCH: ‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Rajkumar was arrested by provincial police more than 100 kilometres away in Oro-Medonte, Ont., and was charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators have said that after Rajkumar was transferred into the custody of local police, they discovered he was injured and took him to hospital. The province’s police watchdog declined to investigate the circumstances leading to the gunshot wound.

The day Riya died — Valentine’s Day — was also her and her mother’s birthdays.

“She was so excited for her birthday, looking forward to having dinner later that evening,” Riya’s mother, Priya Ramdin, said in a statement Tuesday. ”Never did I think that my daughter would not return back to me.”

Riya’s funeral was held earlier Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment
Next story
A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read