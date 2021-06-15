Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Ontario is committing $10 million to identify, investigate and commemorate burial sites on the grounds of former residential schools in the province.

The money will also go toward culturally appropriate mental health supports for residential school survivors, their families and communities

Premier Doug Ford announced the funds today with Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford and Indigenous leaders.

The announcement comes after what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Ontario says its process for investigating school sites will be established with Indigenous leaders and will involve archaeologists, forensic specialists, historians and other experts.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario and the province says there are likely more.

—The Canadian Press

Indigenousresidential schools

