The Crohns and Colitis Canada Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna June 2. Photo: contributed

Only steps away: Gutsy Walk returns to Kelowna

The walk to cures for Crohn’s disease and colitis comes June 2

The Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis is set to return to the Okanagan June 2.

Walks all over the country are being organized to support people living with Crohn’s and colitis.

There will be two walks in the Okanagan on June 2 with one in Kelowna and the other in Penticton.

One of this year’s National Honorary Chairs, Sam, said that finding people experiencing the same thing he is has helped with living with Crohn’s disease.

“My family started taking part in the Gutsy Walk as a way to give back. Every year I look forward to meeting people at the walk that, like me, are living with the disease. And, going to the walk means that we are able to make a difference by joining together to raise awareness and funds for research that will help find cures.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Water Park re-opens for May long weekend

READ MORE: Okanagan parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

Gut health is being researched locally at UBC Okanagan, with biologist Dr. Deanna Gibson studying diseases associated with Crohn’s and colitis, as well the understanding of infant immunology.

“We think that maternal nutrition and the first six months of life of a newborn may influence many immune diseases later in life depending on which microbes are present in the gut. If this research hypothesis is true, then understanding what dietary factors pregnant women and neonates should or should not be exposed to is critical for maternal and neonate health,” said Gibson on her UBC Okanagan biography.

READ MORE: Okanagan mayors urge citizens to conserve water

The Gutsy Walk on June 2 will take over Kelowna City Park with fun events and activities, with the walk starting at 11 a.m.

Visit gutsywalk.ca for more information.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges
Next story
Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read