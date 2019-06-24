The Kure Cannabis Society co-owner Adam Mussell in front of the licensed pot shop that opened for business on June 21. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Progress)

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

The Kure Cannabis Society owner called it a “proud day” Friday as the store opened its doors as a licensed private cannabis retail operation on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack.

It’s the only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops.

“It feels great. It’s a very proud day today for us,” said Kure owner Adam Mussell.

The Kure Cannabis Society also became the first Indigenous-owned store to be licensed to operate on Indigenous land in B.C.

The Mussells decided to shut down the dispensary well ahead of legalization last year, with intent of re-opening as soon as they obtained the licence to sell non-medical cannabis.

Preparations have been months in the making.

They’ve been racing to file security clearance application forms and criminal record checks for staff, but they were able to handle the soft opening on June 21.

So what will be different now?

“The product will be much safer and consistent,” Mussell replied. “It means people who might be scared to try it can do so safely, with the reassurance it meets all standards.”

The Kure’s re-opening happened to be on National Indigenous Peoples Day, which Mussell called “great timing.”

Traffic was steady on the first day.

“It’s been very busy,” Mussell noted.

Already his phone is blowing up from people trying to contact him to discuss the possibility of franchising.

“This example just shows that between government and Indigenous, we can work together,” Mussell said. “I think I’ve proven it can work.”

READ MORE: In line to be the first is The Kure

The Kure first opened up in May 2018 as the first pot shop on First Nations land in Chilliwack, followed soon after by Indigenous Bloom. On July 12, 2018 both shops were raided by the RCMP and both opened again for business soon after.

But while Indigenous Bloom remained open citing legislation under the First Nation’s land code provisions, even starting a second shop, Mussell said he shut down The Kure in October deciding to complete the application process and await provincial approval.

Mussell said he and his wife, Carrie, found working with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch staff to be excellent, and he credits Carrie with successfully overseeing the lengthy application process for the store.

The grand opening is set for Canada Day, Monday, July 1, and Mussell said there will be a live band and a barbecue, as well as overflow parking beside the shop that been cleared. The parking area is RV friendly, and good for people attending the Canada Day fireworks.

READ MORE: Several applications in the queue

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Kure Cannabis Society owner Adam Mussell in front of the licensed pot shop. (Jennifer Feinberg/The Progress)

Previous story
AquaHacking Challenge comes to Okanagan to help address water issues
Next story
Inn from the Cold Kelowna shutters doors after 20 years

Just Posted

2018 annual report: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country

Report states there were 617 offences in 2018; almost 100 more than 2017

AquaHacking Challenge comes to Okanagan to help address water issues

Between 2015 and 2018, the program has resulted in 12 active startups with 75 per cent still active

Black smoke billowing from rustic camping trailer

A recreational camping vehicle has caught on fire in a treed area, more information to come

Inn from the Cold Kelowna shutters doors after 20 years

Despite continued efforts, not-for-profit failed to find new lease space forcing closure

Report says Canadian communities responding to climate change

New research highlights state of local adaptation planning in Canada

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Prepare for a rainy week with a chance of thunderstorms

Premier releases details on Similkameen affordable housing project

The proposed project in Keremeos will be designed to include one-, two- and three-bedroom units

Thieves steal tents from B.C. school, Grade 7 camping trip happens anyway

Nanaimo businesses, school staff and parents ensure trip goes on

Disaster relief: four tips for coping with wildfires, smoky skies

Being shrouded in smoke or having to flee from wildfires can cause anxiety, stress, depression

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Private cannabis store on Skwah land in Chilliwack is first B.C. licensee to be Indigenous owned

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Most Read