Only 1 Vernon school with COVID-19 exposure

After weeks of multiple exposures, there’s only one school listed with potential COVID-19 exposures in the district.
Hillview Elementary is the lone school listed by Interior Health with a Nov. 15 and 16 exposures.
The situation is similar to the north, in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.
Enderby’s M.V. Beattie is the lone school listed, with a Nov. 15 exposure.
But south of Vernon, there are 12 potential exposures in the Central Okanagan, plus two at independent schools.
Lake Country’s H.S. Grenda Middle School is among them.
