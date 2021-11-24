Flags at half mast at Hillview Elementary school, and all other Vernon School District facilities, Monday, May 31 in honour of the tragic discovery of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School Friday, May 28. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Only 1 Vernon school with COVID-19 exposure

Interior Health lists only Hillview Elementary

After weeks of multiple exposures, there’s only one school listed with potential COVID-19 exposures in the district.

Hillview Elementary is the lone school listed by Interior Health with a Nov. 15 and 16 exposures.

The situation is similar to the north, in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District.

Enderby’s M.V. Beattie is the lone school listed, with a Nov. 15 exposure.

But south of Vernon, there are 12 potential exposures in the Central Okanagan, plus two at independent schools.

Lake Country’s H.S. Grenda Middle School is among them.

READ MORE: B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

READ MORE: Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions under consideration

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Schools

Previous story
Vernon police seek public’s help in search for wanted man
Next story
Person dies after semi and pickup collide on Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Just Posted

Columnist and physiotherapist Cheryl Witter from Spine and Sports Physical Therapy and Massage Therapy (right) works on one of her first long-haul COVID-19 patients, Tamsen White. (Dawn Doyle photo)
COLUMN: Vernon physiotherapist assists with post-COVID-19 rehab

Flags at half mast at Hillview Elementary school, and all other Vernon School District facilities, Monday, May 31 in honour of the tragic discovery of the 215 children whose bodies were discovered at the Kamloops Residential School Friday, May 28. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Only 1 Vernon school with COVID-19 exposure

A Coldstream kennel owner has lost her appeal to have her dogs returned after they were seized by the BC SPCA due to unsanitary living conditions on Sept. 10, 2021. (Unsplash)
Dogs seized from North Okanagan kennel owner won’t be returned by SPCA

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Trey Robert Isaac, a wanted man who is believed to be in the Vernon area, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police seek public’s help in search for wanted man