A youth was arrested following a car crash on Wallace Street on Saturday, April 10. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Onlookers laugh and jeer as B.C. teen beaten, then forced to strip and walk home

Police arrest older teen, call video shared on social media ‘disturbing’

Police in Nanaimo have a youth in custody after another youth was beaten, robbed of his clothing and forced to walk home naked last week.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, a 15-year-old was assaulted by a 16-year-old at a gathering near the city’s Long Lake at about 8 p.m. Friday, April 9. The 16-year-old suspect allegedly made accusations against the victim and then started kicking and punching him in the head. The victim’s cell phone, wallet and shoes were thrown in the lake and the victim told to remove the rest of his clothing and walk home.

As the victim was walking, a bystander provided clothing and a ride to the victim’s residence. The victim received medical treatment at home for numerous cuts and lacerations to his upper body.

The victim’s parents reported the incident to police Saturday and investigators also received a video of the incident, which was shared on social media.

“The video, which is approximately two minutes in duration, was extremely disturbing and witnessed by a number of youths who could be heard laughing and jeering at the victim,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Police caught up with the suspect Saturday and arrested him after he was a passenger in a motor vehicle collision on Wallace Street. Immediately following the collision, he allegedly got out of his vehicle and threatened the driver of the other vehicle with a baton.

The youth suspect remains in police custody. He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and robbery for the incident at Long Lake and he also faces charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for the incident on Wallace Street the next day.

Any witnesses with more information are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-12767.

READ ALSO: Youth arrested after car crash in Nanaimo


