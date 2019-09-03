Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Parents will soon be able to check online to make sure their kids are up to date on their immunizations.

In a news release Tuesday, the province said most parents will be able to find their school aged child’s immunization records in a government registry on immunizebc.ca.

The move comes as part of an effort to immunize kids in B.C. after several measles outbreaks over the past year. The province launched mandatory reporting in June and a catch-up immunization program launched earlier this spring saw 590,748 students get have their records reviewed.

Between immunization clinics and updates to records, 37,525 school-aged kids across B.C. are full immunized against the measles.

Speaking last week, Education Minister Rob Fleming said school support staff and public health officials would be speaking with parents whose children were not fully immunized.

READ MORE: B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera
Next story
No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Just Posted

Accused murderer of wife, two daugthers makes court appearance in Kelowna

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday

UBC president announces $100M in student financial support

UBC-O welcomed their incoming students in a big way

Central Okanagan schools leaders in B.C. French immersion, report states

SD 23’s school body is almost 12 per cent French immersion

Kelowna MP candidates take note of Conservative’s Labour Day absence

Rutland’s Hollywood Road Education Services hosted annual picnic

The dogs of Labour Day

Days off are dog days

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Fifteen firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous

Semi driver ticketed after a pickup towing a horse trailer collided with the semi, closing Highway 1

Most Read