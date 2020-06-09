A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, in an April 28, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Online portal to connect buyers and sellers of COVID-19 supplies launched

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase

The federal government is launching a web-based portal to help connect buyers and sellers of protective equipment used to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The online tool is also meant to help Canadians figure out what kind of gear they should think about wearing, or will have to wear, as they begin to return to work.

The federal government continues to increase the stores of personal protective equipment in Canada by purchasing from domestic and international suppliers.

They’ve placed orders for hundreds of millions of items, including gowns, gloves, masks and ventilators and say nearly 60 planeloads of supplies have arrived so far.

The Liberals also continue to sign contracts with Canadian companies retooling existing product lines to take on production of items such as gowns and face shields.

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says current demand is being met but is expected to increase as economies reopen, and all levels of government are intent on making sure there are enough supplies for all.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary
Next story
Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

Just Posted

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

One sent to hospital after semi collides with car on Harvey Avenue

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Road

The George Elliot grad class of 2020

Lake Country students celebrated their graduation using social distancing on Sunday

Local band goes viral with music video shot in West Kelowna

Music Travel Love’s video for “The Only One” has received 5 million views on Youtube

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Shuswap police look to return stolen bicycles and fishing gear

Bicycles, fishing rods, golf clubs and more in police possession

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Vehicle crashes into Kamloops home, tire catches fire

The vehicle was travelling west on Highway 1 on June 9 when the car suddenly left the road

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

Most Read