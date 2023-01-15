Online petition against Drag Story Time returning to Kelowna library

Laura Baird started the petition which has over 500 signatures

Kelowna drag queen and Okanagan Drag Collective guest performer Bell Ini performs at the group’s inaugural show at Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Mission location on Nov. 20, 2021. (Capital News)

A Kelowna woman has started an online petition against the return of Drag Story Time with the Okanagan Regional Library.

The event is set to start up again on Jan. 28 in Kelowna.

Laurie Baird started gathering signatures on Change.org on Jan. 5 writing: “Drag Queen Events/Adult Entertainment is not appropriate for young children regardless of the claim to be age appropriate. Drag Queens and Strippers are not appropriate role models for young children who tend to idolize any live entertainer that they meet.”

The petition calls on Kelowna’s mayor and council to stop supporting or funding these types of events.

Kelowna has had residents speak out on all-ages drag shows in the past.

A group of protesters showed up on Dec. 7 outside DunnEnzies on Lakeshore Road to protest the drag show taking place with children in attendance.

Baird’s petition has 598 signatures as of Jan. 15.

