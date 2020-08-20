Online discussion planned for Vernon supportive housing project

An approximation of the 52-unit building BC Housing intends to construct at 2600 35th Street in Vernon, attached to the existing My Place supportive housing site. A virtual neighbourhood meeting to discuss the project is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (BC Housing photo)

An online meeting will provide Vernon residents with information on a proposed supportive housing project that would double the number of units at an existing site in the city.

BC Housing is partnering with Turning Points Collaborative Society on two proposed projects that would create more than 100 new homes for people experiencing homelessness in Vernon. One of the proposed buildings, located at 2600 35th St., would add 52 purpose-built studio apartments to the existing 52-unit My Place site, which has been in operation since July 2019.

To explore ways to successfully integrate the building and its tenants into the surrounding community, BC Housing and Turning Points are hosting an online neighbourhood information meeting Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

“Turning Points Collaborative Society has been successfully operating My Place for the past year and the new units at My Place 2 would expand on their success,” BC Housing said on its Let’s Talk Housing BC webpage.

Participants must register to attend the virtual meeting, which can be done by emailing communityrelations@bchousing.org.

My Place 2 would see Turning Points staff provide residents with supports such as meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness support services.

“Staff would be onsite 24/7, working with each resident to understand their needs and goals and providing the support they need to have housing stability,” BC Housing said.

BC Housing would lead the construction of both the building on 35th Street and a second proposed project located at 2307 43rd St., which would provide approximately 50 new units of supportive housing connected to the 46 existing supportive housing units at Turning Points’ Our Place. Were that project to go ahead, it would involve demolishing the Howard House shelter which has long been slated for redevelopment.

If the projects are approved by the city, BC Housing will provide estimates on costs and proposed construction timelines.

