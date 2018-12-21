Clara Forman and her daughters Karina and Yesenia Forman. -Image: Facebook

One year since Kelowna woman and children found dead in their home

Progress in year old murder case is slow going

It’s been a year since two young Kelowna girls and their mother were killed and the man who was closest to them arrested.

Jacob Forman is facing two charges of first degree murder relating to the deaths of his elementary school age daughters, Karina and Yesenia Forman. The charge relating to the death of his wife Clara Forman is second degree murder.

The crimethat’s alleged to have taken some time between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 2017 shocked the neighbourhood where the family lived and were found. The family showed no signs of distress, area residents told the Capital News. But no one was more hard hit than the friends and family of the Formans.

Barry Forman is a cousin to Jacob, but mostly spent time with the family through their shared church.

“We just don’t know what happened,” he said, adding that even when the truth is revealed, it won’t change anything with the outcome being permanent, heart-breaking and impossible to process.

“(Clara) had a real zest for life, she loved her work at GoodLife Fitness — it was important to her— and she was a wonderful mother. They were both amazing parents, I know that’s strange to say now.”

READ MORE: Clara Forman and daughters remembered during celebration of life

The court process that may offer insight into what happened has been slow, with nearly a dozen appearances by Forman and very little information being released.

Most recently, the court heard that Forman has changed legal counsel and the case that was supposed to go to pre-trial before the end of the year will be put off until 2019.

Forman, as has become common in each court appearance, appeared via video with his head bowed, saying very little.

Clara Forman was originally from Mexico and worked at GoodLife Fitness, she wrote on Facebook that she met Forman 12 years ago.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife and children makes court appearance

“Met in January, started dating in July, engaged Oct. 27 married three weeks later on Nov. 11 at sunset. When I married Jacob Forman I left everything I knew to come to Canada and build a life,” she wrote, Nov. 11, 2015.

“God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, two of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. Ten years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.”

Forman has no previous criminal record in B.C. A plumber, he was raised in Quesnel and social media indicates he may have lived in Vernon.


