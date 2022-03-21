One year later and no updates in West Kelowna murder

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Kenneth Craig was shot to death on March 21 near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

It’s been one year to the day that Kenneth Craig was gunned down near Highway 97 in West Kelowna, but no new information regarding the murder has been released.

Craig was shot in the Elk Road area sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on March 21.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation surrounding the circumstances of the shooting but does not have an update or any suspects at this time.

RCMP confirmed Craig was 35-years-old and the victim of a targeted shooting.

“Investigators believe a vehicle headed towards West Kelowna stopped in this intersection for a brief time,” stated RCMP in April of 2021. “Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle which is described as a dark coloured vehicle, potentially a smaller style SUV.”

Anyone with this information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip-line at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: ‘Self-centred’: Former colleague testifies against disgraced Kelowna social worker

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder