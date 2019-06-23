One woman “shaken up” after minor collision on Hwy 97

Officials say the road should be cleared sooner rather than later

One woman is “shaken up” after a minor collision at the corner of Highway 97 and Leckie Road, according to officials.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, a white van collided with a white truck in the right hand lane heading northbound on Highway 97, resulting in a minor accident with minimal exterior damage.

One woman who was a passenger in the white truck that was struck from behind, has been tended to by paramedics for undisclosed injuries.

Drivers are to proceed with caution when turning right from Leckie Road, onto Highway 97 heading north.

Officials said they want to get traffic flowing as quick as possible and should have the area cleared once passengers have been cleared by paramedics.

