One Vernon paving project on schedule, another gets new date, time

A repaving project within the City of Vernon on 34th Street between 25th Avenue and Okanagan Avenue has been rescheduled to Sept. 7 due to a change in weather conditions. (City of Vernon)

Repaving on 34th Street between 25th Avenue and Okanagan Avenue moved to daytime hours on Sept. 7; overnight paving continues on 48th Avenue

The weather conditions this week were good for the White Rock Lake fire battle, not so good for a Vernon paving project.

The city said late Tuesday, Aug. 31, the paving schedule for 34th Street has been amended slightly due to an unexpected change in weather.

The paving on 34th Street between 25th Avenue and Okanagan Avenue will now take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The overnight re-paving of 48th Avenue will continue as previously scheduled.

The city thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.

