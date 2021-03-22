One taken to hospital after truck rolls in Enderby

A pickup truck rolled onto its roof with two people inside closing George Street in Enderby for about an hour Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of George Street (Highway 97A) between Meadow Crescent and Evergreen Street at around 9:25 p.m. March 21.

Police began an impaired driving investigation with the driver.

The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for less than an hour as the scene was cleared before 11 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is still investigating the incident.

