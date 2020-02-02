A snowmobiler was declared deceased after becoming stuck in a tree well above Morrissey on January 31, according to Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR).

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

A snowmobiler was declared deceased after becoming stuck in a tree well above Morrissey on Jan. 31, according to Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR).

The 47-year-old sledder was reported to be trapped in a tree well via a cell phone call by his son. Fernie SAR was activated by the Elk Valley RCMP in the afternoon on Friday.

“With light running out the Fernie SAR technicians were dropped at Fernie Wilderness Adventures (FWA) and proceeded to the scene with the assistance of FWA via snowmobile and cat,” said Fernie SAR on their Facebook page.

The SAR team worked with guides to locate and recover the sledder but unfortunately the sledder “was recovered deceased.”

This was the second activation for Fernie SAR on January 31. The first call came at approximately 3 p.m. for an InReach activation in the Flathead. According to SAR, two technicians responded via Ascent Helicopter but the S.O.S was discovered to be a false activation.

After another tree well related death at Fernie Alpine Resort on January 17, residents and visitors to the area are encouraged to use caution when partaking in snow activities.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Philippines reports 1st coronavirus death outside of China
Next story
$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Just Posted

Mudslide prompts evacuation of Vernon homes

Six homes were evacuated Saturday as a precautionary measure

Video: Ice waves make for beautiful evening in Lake Country

Melting ice and high winds put on a show near Oyama

UPDATE: Highway from Merritt to Hope reopened after flooding and debris cleared

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Another hotel proposed near Kelowna International Airport

This is the second hotel proposed in the area in the last two weeks

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Williams nets shootout winner as Hurricanes cool off Canucks

Carolina picks up 4-3 home win over Vancouver

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Spotty cellphone service in B.C. leads to issues with RCMP non-emergency lines

However, 911 calls remained unaffected

Arthur Conan Doyle spoke against anti-vaxxers in 1880s

Anti-vaxxer movement has long history

One snowmobiler found dead after getting stuck in tree well near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue was activated twice on January 31

B.C. VIEWS: Cannabis challenges hurt B.C. economy

It’s a mishmash of rules for cannabis sales in B.C.’s municipalities

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

Most Read