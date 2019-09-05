One seriously hurt after highway crash involving school bus near Fernie

Transport truck rear-ended a motorhome, which then hit the stopped school bus

The driver of a motorhome was seriously injured after colliding with a semi-trailer and school bus Thursday on Highway 3 near Fernie.

Only two children were on the bus at the time of the crash near the community of Hosmer, police said. No one else was hurt.

The bus had stopped on the highway around 3 p.m., police said, and the motorhome stopped behind it.

A transport truck coming up behind them failed to stop and rear-ended the motorhome, which then hit the bus.

The driver of the motorhome was taken to hospital.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A security risk to Canada and a liar’: MP reacts to ISIS supporter living in Enderby
Next story
Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

Just Posted

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Public’s help needed in identifying suspect in Kelowna convenience store robbery

A hold-up alarm sounded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Mac’s Convenience on Glenmore

6 Okanagan volunteers receive national medals for community work

Forty-four recipients received Soveriegn’s Medals from Canada’s Governor General Julia Payette

Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting to address importance of all water in the valley

The annual OBWB will address ongoing water issues throughout the Okanagan Friday

VIDEO: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Brocklehurst elementary school

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Penticton adventure park built on memories of love and life

Local busineswoman working to support children’s grief support group

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

Most Read