UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Vernon following rollover that trapped occupant

Single-vehicle incident on highway stretch; vehicle rolled onto its roof

Southbound traffic is stalled Thursday, Feb. 25, after a vehicle rolled into the ditch around 2 p.m. (Morning Star photo)

UPDATE: 4:00 p.m.

Following a brief closure, the road has been cleared for motorists travelling between Vernon and Kelowna on Highway 97.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Traffic is slowly moving as RCMP are directing traffic around the single-vehicle rollover.

Delays are expected.

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Southbound traffic is stalled before the Kal Lake lookout Feb. 25 as emergency crews respond to a single-vehicle rollover off Highway 97 in Coldstream.

Report of a closure #BCHwy97 vehicle incident at Clerke Rd south of #VernonBC. Expect delays. We're looking into it. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2021

The patient trapped has since been reportedly extricated from the vehicle.

The extent of injuries and cause of the incident are unknown at this time.

Fire, RCMP and ambulance are on scene.

To avoid delay, southbound motorists can detour on Commonage Road.

ORIGINAL:

One person is reportedly trapped in a vehicle that rolled onto its roof Thursday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called out around 2 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle incident off Hwy. 97 near Okanagan College in Coldstream.

Emergency crews are on scene and motorists may expect some delays.

More to come.

READ MORE: ECG machines onboard Okanagan ambulances for quickest response to heart attacks

READ MORE: B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.