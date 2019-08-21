One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

A house fire broke out on the 4300-block of Lakeshore Road in the early morning hours Wednesday and one pet is still unaccounted for.

The Kelowna Fire Department was dispatched at 3:30 a.m. and upon arrival firefighters saw smoke coming from the home. The four residents of the home were safe and outside.

Two attack crews entered the home through the basement and snuffed the fire in one of the bedrooms.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near fire department

A search for the house pets was conducted by firefighters and all but one were accounted for, the fire department said in a statement.

Four engines, one rescue truck, a command vehicle and 18 firefighters, responded to the fire. RCMP, BC Ambulance Service responded to assist and Fortis BC disconnected power and gas to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the general public to check their smoke alarms regularly,” Platoon Captain Jarret Dais said.

READ MORE: ‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Kelowna cyclist was killed by truck

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

Just Posted

One pet unaccounted for after early morning Kelowna house fire

A Lakeshore Road home caught fire before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

On the Lawn has raised over $100,000 for Elevation Outdoors in the past five years

Kelowna man arrested after allegedly setting blaze near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna mothers to share grief, spread awareness for Overdose Day

Moms Stop the Harm is hosting an event for International Overdose Awareness Day in Kerry Park

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to Kelowna

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

VIDEO: Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the “clear history” feature more than a year ago

RCMP originally planned to arrest Meng Wanzhou on plane, defence lawyers say

The allegations have not been proven in court. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver airport at the behest of the U.S.

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Ethics commissioner ready to testify on Trudeau, SNC-Lavalin: NDP critic

A new poll suggests the report hasn’t so far hurt the Liberals’ chances of re-election this fall

Inflation hits Bank of Canada 2% target for second straight month

Prices showed strength in other areas, including an 18.9 per cent increase in the cost of fresh vegetables

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

Two families – including seven children – work hours to extinguish backcountry fire in Manning Park

Two families of hikers - including seven children - worked for hours… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Most Read